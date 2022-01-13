Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 promo: Courtroom chaos

Tomorrow night’s Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 is going to be all sorts of intense, especially sense the courtroom could be even more chaotic than usual.

What’s at the center of “Burning with Rage Forever”? In a word, rage. This is going to be an episode revolving largely around Olivia Benson taking on the complicated case of a predator who finds himself beaten and attacked as an act of revenge. Does someone behind such heinous acts deserve justice? These are questions that both Benson and Carisi seem to be wrestling with. There’s fulfilling the job description, but then there are all of the moral complications associated. When it comes to exploring ethics and philosophy, this is an episode that could dive head-first into all of this.

Now comes the chaos: The courtroom is going to get so heated that at one point, you’re going to see things come to blows and at a certain point, there may be questions as to whether or not it’s possible to even consider.

Character-wise, at the moment we’re just see an episode with both Carisi and Rollins still involved. While the crossover and also this past episode had some great moments, we also didn’t really see the full SVU cast involved in either of them entirely. The mix was a little bit thrown off, but that tends to happen around crossovers when schedules get hectic and a little bit harder to organize. It’s our personal hope that moving forward, SVU will give all of its people more chances to shine — and if you love crossovers, there’s a chance some of them could come about with the original show coming back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SVU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







