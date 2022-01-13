American Idol season 20 trailer teases new auditions, big moments

American Idol season 20 is going to premiere at the end of February and based on the new trailer, there are a LOT of emotional moments ahead!

On paper, we should note that not all that much has changed for the new season. Bobby Bones may be gone as the in-house mentor, but you still have Ryan Seacrest as host in Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan as the judges. While we don’t necessarily agree with all of their takes, we do think they have good chemistry and they’re one of the best reality TV judge combos we’ve seen in quite some time.

At the end of the day, though, the show has to be about the contestants more so than anything, which is one of the reasons why it’s still going strong. You get to know these people because of their stories and their voices, and the editors actually spend ample time allowing you to get to know them. The auditions remain bare-bones and there’s something really rustic and exciting about that.

Of course, the biggest thing that would benefit American Idol season 20 is actually getting a big-name star at the end of it. While technically the modern era did introduce much of the world to Gabby Barrett, she didn’t even finish in the top two on her season! Its track record overall isn’t necessarily what it once was but hey, it’s still infinitely better than The Voice.

Get ready for American Idol to be back the first Sunday after the Olympics; we’re crossing our fingers already for a whole host of memorable auditions that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

