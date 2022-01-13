Good Sam season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Gina Rodriguez directs!

There are a few different things to prepare for here entering Good Sam season 1 episode 3 on CBS next week. Take, for starters, a famous director! Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin fame will be working behind the scenes here on “Butt of the Joke,” an episode that could contain quite a bit of conflict.

In particular, we’re talking about the state of things between Sophia Bush’s Sam and her father Griff. Their complicated relationship is likely going to be at the center of a number of different episodes. We’re also going to be seeing Sam’s mother play a huge role in this story, as the writers introduce Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy in a very-much complicated role.

Below, you can check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 3 synopsis with other updates as to what lies ahead:

“Butt of the Joke” – When Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) refuses to concede her role as chief, her father Griff (Jason Isaacs) orchestrates a costly surprise. Also, Sam’s mother, hospital administrator Vivian (Wendy Crewson), turns to her new spouse, therapist Asher Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy), for help navigating the battle between her daughter and ex-husband, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, Jan. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The biggest thing that this show needs to do now is try to find a way to get more viewers. The premiere only mustered a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is probably lower than what the network hoped for. We know that CBS has been wanting a medical drama for quite some time; it’s one of the reasons why we still question why they canceled Code Black back when they did.

