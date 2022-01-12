Chicago PD season 9 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘To Protect’

Chicago PD season 9 episode 12 is going to be coming to NBC in a single week’s time, and we’d advise you to prepare for big reveals aplenty!

The title for the next episode is “To Protect,” and based on what we’re seeing in the synopsis below, you’ll see a lot of the story pick up where tonight leaves off:

01/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : The team works together to identify the head of the brutal Los Temidos gang. Voight dives deeper into his informant Anna Avalos’ past when her undercover role is threatened. TV-14

Who is Anna Avalos, really? It feels like this is something that Voight should have looked into a little bit more prior to making her an informant, mostly due to the fact that he’s gotten himself into such a dangerous position.

Because this is the last episode before there is some sort of hiatus, we do think it’s pretty fair to expect some sort of big cliffhanger here. As a matter of fact, we’d almost be shocked if there isn’t one! This episode feels like a great opportunity to really dive deeper into some local gang operations and the potential mistakes that Intelligence makes along the way. One of the most important things to remember through all of this is that very rarely do these sort of cases move in straight lines. There are almost always twists and revelations that destroy even some of the best-laid plans.

Our hope is that Chicago PD will return for at least one episode in February before we get around to sweeps but in the end, we recognize that this is going to be up to whatever NBC wants in this particular instance. We just think for the sake of sweeps, it makes sense to get another story soon.

