Batwoman season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The Poison Ivy search

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Batwoman season 3 episode 9? There’s another episode airing next week titled “Meet Your Maker.” This is a story that could revolve a lot around Poison Ivy — or in this case, the original version of the character. We’ve seen Mary have her own unique take on Ivy for a chunk of the season so far and all sorts of forces are now going to collide.

For Batwoman herself, she’s going to have her hands full — there’s of course the Ivy trouble, but you never quite know what’s going to happen with Alice and that’s without even mentioning Marquis. The character is looking more and more like her own version of the Joker but, ultimately, Jada still thinks that she can help him. From a familial standpoint, we understand that; it’s just hard to say if that’s reality.

Want a few more details now on what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Batwoman season 3 episode 9 synopsis below:

NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley’s (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn’t given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston (#309). Original airdate 1/19/2022. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In general, we’re always glad to see Ramsey appearing — in general, he’s become such a steward for the entire Arrowverse in between appearing on-screen and also some of his directing work.

