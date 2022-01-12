Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 spoilers: A protection mission

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 12 is set to arrive on NBC next week, and we should go ahead and note that this one is jam-packed! “Show of Force” is the title of the hour and throughout it, many members of Firehouse 51 are going to work together with a specific goal in mind.

Is someone in danger? It does feel that way, at least based on the full synopsis that you can check out below:

01/19/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse. TV-14

Just on the basis of reading that alone, it feels like this is one of those episodes where there is a lot of different stuff going on. There’s a good bit of action, some drama, and it sounds like there could be some romance, as well. We at least tend to think that there’s a chance of that anytime a major gala is in the picture.

When it comes to the remaining season 10 schedule, there is at least one thing we should point out: It looks as though there is going to be a hiatus coming on January 26. There could be a new episode coming in early February but then after that, we’ll see some sort of a break again. Following that, we imagine that there’s going to be a hiatus again that’s going to take you through the bulk of the Winter Olympics. There should be a good chunk of new episodes in spring and, in general, we tend to think that there will be a lot of action and a number of big events that play out from start to finish there.

