NCIS: Hawaii spoilers: Hawaii Five-0 alum Beulah Koale appearing

Just in case you weren’t excited enough for some NCIS: Hawaii stories to come, a familiar face from Hawaii Five-0 will be stopping by!

According to a new report from TVLine, Beulah Koale will be coming on board the NCIS spin-off for an upcoming two-part storyline. However, he will not be appearing as his former character of Junior Reigns. Instead, he’s playing a guy named David Sola, described as a “New Zealand intelligence officer who arrives in Hawai’i to follow a lead in a case that connects [a] death to a Chinese black op.”

For Koale, we imagine it had to be fun to take on a role that allowed him to use his own accent. Also, who wouldn’t love a chance to come back to Hawaii for a gig like this? Our personal hope is that this is a gig that will allow him to return here and there in the future if his schedule allows.

Koale is not the only former Hawaii Five-0 star coming on board the show moving forward. We’ve already reported that Katrina Law is one of the NCIS stars coming on board for the upcoming crossover; she is also not playing the same character that she did on Five-0. For whatever reason, CBS is opting to continue working with these performers, but isn’t looking as much to bring in characters who were mentioned previously on some other shows. (Technically, Hawaii Five-0 is set in the same universe as NCIS and the greater franchise.

NCIS: Hawaii will be airing Koale’s first episode a little bit later this month. We’ll have some more news to share coming up.

What do you think about Beulah Koale appearing on NCIS: Hawaii?

Are there any other actors from the Hawaii Five-0 world you would love to see on here at some point in the future? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

