Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Is Ethan returning?

If you needed a reason to be excited about Chicago Med season 7 episode 12, it all begins with none other than Dr. Ethan Choi. He’s going to be featured again! While we don’t get the indication that Brian Tee is about to return to the show full-time yet, we do at least know that he has an important story — and one that is extremely personal to him, as well.

For more on that, and also why Dr. Charles is going to be involved, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off. Dr. Blake’s entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant. Charles encourages Ethan to reconcile with his father. TV-14

What’s going on with Blake’s surgical team? From our perspective at the moment, this is clearly the most bizarre storyline being teased here. It’s always hard when there is more than one patient at the center of a story, and this one’s tough since you’re already in the middle of a procedure.

Schedule-wise, there is one other big thing to point out here in advance: This is the last episode prior to another hiatus. We can’t speak yet to if the show will be done until after the Olympics after this; personally, it’s our hope that we could get at least one more installment in early February. That is sweeps, after all, and typically that’s a great time for shows to generate ratings that could better impact their future.

As for Will and Stevie, maybe this episode will take their relationship down an interesting road? We’d still love to explore even more of the past that they share.

