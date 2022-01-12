Is The Amazing Race new tonight on CBS with season 33 episode 3?

Is The Amazing Race new tonight on CBS? Are going to get a chance to dive further into season 33? We would understand some confusion; why? It’s all due to the way the schedule was sorted out by the folks at the network.

For all of those wondering why there is a Price is Right special airing at 8:00 p.m. tonight and not the Phil Keoghan-hosted reality show, it’s because this was always the plan by the network. Tonight there is a single episode airing at 9:00, and it could be one of the most interesting ones in the history of the show. Not only is there going to be an exciting leg take place in Scotland, but it’s also going to be documenting a hugely significant moment in the history. During this leg, the teams will learn about the severity of the global health crisis and how that is shutting down production. There are few other series out there that really documented this in real time, with Big Brother Canada being among them.

When you do a show like this, you’re often shielded from the real world. Maybe a few people had heard potentially about the virus before filming the show, but it was probably something that felt distant and inconsequential. Then, it gets scary when something like this comes up. It’s going to be an emotional episode to watch with that in mind.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Amazing Race season 33 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Who Has This One in the Bag?” – While racing through Scotland in February 2020, teams receive shocking and unprecedented news – for the first time in the show’s history, THE AMAZING RACE suspends production due to the pandemic, on the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Jan. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Phil Keoghan hosts.

