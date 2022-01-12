Cheer season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following the premiere of season 2 today, it only makes sense to pose the following question: Will there be a Cheer season 3 at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road for the docuseries already?

There is no denying that the first season of the show, focusing on the Navarro College squad led by Monica Aldama, was nothing short of a runaway hit. However, we’ve seen with some Netflix documentaries over the years (think Tiger King) that sometimes, you really don’t need to go back and repeat yourself. It’s hard to do a show like this when there is a greater sort of self-awareness among a lot of the people involved. That is where we’re at right now when it comes to Cheer, and it could certainly play a role in its future.

Meanwhile, there is also controversy — we know the show is addressing situations like the charges against Jerry Harris, but the impact of that on viewership remains to be seen.

In general, Netflix makes some of their decisions on the basis of a few different things — overall viewership matters, but retention from one episode to the next does on the same exact level. The streaming service wants to ensure that if you’re watching one given episode, you are sticking around for all of the others after the fact. The amount of people who watch the end of season 2 could directly impact what the future holds.

For now, we’d say that the future is somewhat unclear for Cheer and we’ll have to see what happens. It’s hard to make a general assumption since docuseries like this are so risky. They can be incredibly successful one moment, only to completely fall off the map after the fact. If there is another season ordered, the hope would be to see it happen in 2023 — the delay between season 1 and 2 could be viewed as tied to the global pandemic.

