The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 4 preview: War in Mos Espa?

Are you ready for The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 4 to arrive on Disney+ immediately? We wouldn’t blame you! Episode 3 had to be one of the most exciting episodes we’ve seen so far, whether it be the setting, the presence of Danny Trejo (beloved in basically everything), and also that closing conversation between Fennec and Boba that made it pretty darn clear what’s coming: War.

So where are things going from here? The arrival of some Pyke warriors (and the threat of more down the line) puts Boba in a challenging position. We think we’ve seen in enough Star Wars lore over the years that successful battles is so much more about strategy than sheer manpower — the perfect example goes all the way back to the Death Star. Boba Feet is knowledgeable and seasoned; he’s far from the only one.

The question that remains for us is whether or not we’ll see the show continue to thrive in multiple timelines — that has been one of the more difficult things to grasp. Last week, for example, felt like it did so much more in the “past” five years before than the “present.” This time around, the present seemed to have much more of an important role. We do worry that committing too much makes all of them less successful but in the end, the more-unexplored present should be the way to go.

Also, the remaining episodes do need to have some big-time, super-enlightening reveals to pay them off fully. It’s nice that the show is working hard to fill in gaps and tie together things like animated series and comic books, but it still needs a few more legitimate moments of its own where it can shine.

