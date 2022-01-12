If you are still like us, you’re probably still trying to get your ahead around the ending of Dexter: New Blood. The finale this weekend contained a handful of big moments, but none likely created an impact quite like Dexter’s death.

Heck, almost no moment could create an impact quite like Dexter’s death. You can argue that this moment was always going to happen and in some shape or form, it was unavoidable. Of course to us, that does not make it any less polarizing. This is a conclusion that a lot of people are going to be talking about for some time, for better or for worse.

In the video below, you can hear what some of the key players involved in the finale had to say about it, whether it be Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, or executive producer Clyde Phillips. These are people who were there from the beginning and understood perfectly what it meant to bring the show back. You get the sense from the start that they knew how the story would conclude, and it was all about putting the right pieces into place.

We understand the inevitability of Dexter’s death, but we’ll continue to say that for us personally, him facing the death penalty in Florida is more him being directly punished for his acts. Harrison killing him felt too rushed given the story that we had, but even despite our misgivings with the finale, we loved having the show back and it would be great to see it continue with some sort of spin-off.

What did you think about the ending of Dexter: New Blood?

🩸 SPOILERS AHEAD🩸 "Sometimes you get what you deserve and sometimes you get what you need" – Michael C. Hall Get his take on the finale of #Dexter: New Blood. ↓ pic.twitter.com/pKsWL2kAQn — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) January 10, 2022

