Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Will it be the final season? ABC boss on plans

Earlier this week, the news was first revealed that Grey’s Anatomy had been renewed for a season 19. Now, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Will it be the final season? Is there hope for more a little bit down the road here?

We’ve said it before but for us personally, we’re hoping that the show makes it to a season 20. That just feels like a nice, solid number, and a perfect way to say goodbye. Of course, numbers don’t matter to everyone out there, and we certainly think there’s a chance they won’t matter to the cast and creative team.

There is one thing, though, we can say with confidence right now: ABC would be happy to have more seasons moving forward. Speaking to reporters this week at the TCA Winter Press Tour per TV Guide, here is what network boss Craig Erwich had to say:

“Ultimately, any decisions around that franchise are going to be made by the stewards of the franchise — Shonda [Rhimes,], Krista [Vernoff], and Ellen [Pompeo] … And we will have as much Grey’s as we can. [The series] is one of the things we’re most proud of at ABC.”

It makes sense that ABC would want more Grey’s, and it ultimately aligns perfectly with some comments that Pompeo herself has made. This show has made an enormous amount of money and continues to do so; it’s one of the most-watched shows on the network and it has an enormous international fan base. That’s without even mentioning the fact that there’s also Station 19, which benefits from it being on the air.

Whenever the show DOES end, it’s our personal hope that they announce the final season in advance. After all, it’d be nice to get a proper announcement and some real buildup to a series finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

Do you think Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will be the final one over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







