This Is Us season 6 episode 2: Who is Edie? The big Nicky reveal

Who is Edie on This Is Us season 6? Let’s just say, for starters, that she is incredibly significant to the story of Nicky Pearson. She also came roughly out of nowhere at the end of the episode.

As many of you out there may have predicted, Nicky does not end up with Sally in the flash-forwards where Rebecca is on her deathbed. With that being said, he did still find love in the form of Edie, the flight attendant who he spoke to on his journey home. They developed a quick rapport and we saw them reunite at the Pearson family compound. Nicky spent so many years trying to pine after someone who he hadn’t seen in decades; seeing Sally allowed him to find a better sense of freedom.

Even just in Nicky’s small interaction with Edie at the end of the episode, it was fair to assume a few things. For starters, she still seems to be working in the future, as she was gone a little while before turning up. She was the mystery person in the car who we’d gotten a tease about in the past.

So with Edie now identified, there is one less major mystery that needs to be uncovered. Of course, the show did not indicate tonight if Deja and Malik are still together, or if we’re going to be stuck waiting a while on that. The same goes for whether or not Miguel is still around in the flash-forwards.

What did you think about the events of This Is Us season 6 episode 2 overall?

