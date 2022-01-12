The Flight Attendant season 2: Sharon Stone to play Cassie’s mom

If you are like us, you’ve been waiting for a LONG time to see The Flight Attendant season 2. It’s one of the most popular HBO Max exclusives so far, and it manages to combine both comedy and drama in some really effective ways. Honestly, there isn’t a lot other stuff out there quite like it!

We’re going to get into the casting of Sharon Stone soon, but let’s start things off here by diving into the overall season 2 story. Take a look at the logline below:

Season two of THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT finds Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. Season two is in production and is shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

So where does Stone factor in? HBO Max announced today that the actress will play Lisa Bowden, described Cassie’s “estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.” We’ve already met Cassie’s brother on the series, played by Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight. Why not add more family to the mix? It allows the show to have more of an emotional undercurrent and to better understand where all of these characters are coming from.

As for when The Flight Attendant season 2 is going to premiere, our hope is that it will be around at some point later this year. There’s no denying that filming this show is probably difficult, especially since we’re in a pandemic and that’s when travel is at its most difficult.

