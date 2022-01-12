FBI season 4 episode 11: Is Rina Trenholm really dead? Jubal’s grief

Early on during FBI season 4 episode 11 on CBS tonight, the show wasted no time giving us an update on Rina’s condition. Unfortunately, we’re not sure it’s an update that anyone wanted in this instance.

At the start of the episode, it was revealed that Rina Trenholm died just one day before the present-day story, and Jubal was clearly still struggling with grief. He was offered counseling or even to take some time away from the job, but these are not things he wanted. For better or worse he wants to keep going, but early on we wondered if this was going to be the right thing for him. Rina was not some insignificant figure within his life or the lives of those around her. This will have an impact.

To make matters harder for Jubal, during the episode he tried to help Rina’s family cope — yet, they weren’t altogether having it. There was blame and so much other stuff that was thrown in his direction. We knew that it was coming, but that didn’t make that final moment with Jubal crying any less heartbreaking. He’s going to have to live in this sorrow for a good while, and we hope he seeks help.

For the sake of FBI as a whole, the point of killing Rina off is probably to remind viewers that almost no one is safe. Sure, we don’t think they’re planning to kill off Maggie or OA anytime soon, but they do want you to be concerned and to think that anything can still happen.

If you are a big-time fan of the show, the one thing we can understand is being upset with how rushed the death felt. It happened at the start of the episode and in that way, ultimately felt rather unceremonious. Fingers crossed there is a larger memorial down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI

What did you think about FBI season 4 episode 11, especially when it comes to Rina’s death?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







