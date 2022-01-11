FBI: International season 1 episode 11 return date at CBS: ‘Chew Toy’

Following the events of tonight, it only makes sense to want to know the FBI: International season 1 episode 11 return date. So when is it? What can you expect to see moving forward?

The first thing we should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. There’s no denying how frustrating it is that right when the show came back for a couple of episodes, it’s now off the air again — and it will be until Tuesday, February 1. That’s when the episode titled “Chew Toy” is going to air. For the record, this is the same day that both FBI and also FBI: Most Wanted is going to come back.

So what does this hiatus mean for the next month and a half of this show? Well, we should just say not to expect much in the way of new stories. We have this episode on the 1st but then after that, there’s probably going to be another hiatus due to the Winter Olympics. This is just the current way of things for FBI: International and a lot of other network shows over the next few weeks. Our advice is to just prepare accordingly; we’ll do our best to help you keep track of all pertinent dates. After all, the last thing we want is for people to miss episodes, and then that impacts the ratings.

So far, we’re at least glad that all three FBI shows remain hits, and there’s a pretty good chance they will all be back for more episodes down the road.

