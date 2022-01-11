Superman & Lois season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Ties That Bind’

After the premiere tonight, are you curious to get a few more details on Superman & Lois season 2 episode 2? Are you ready for a few more details?

We should start by noting one thing about the upcoming installment: David Ramsey is poised to direct! The man behind John Diggle has clearly enjoyed being in the director rotation across the Arrowverse and sees no real reason to change that moving forward.

As for the story ahead, let’s just say that Clark is going to be struggling with some visions and desperate for an assist. It’s not going to be an easy thing for him to handle, and we also imagine that it will take some time to reach a resolution here.

Will there be a lot of superhero action wedged in here? Sure, but we tend to think we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know it’s not just about action. There’s a lot of things unfolding here from start to finish!

Below, you can check out the full Superman & Lois season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

DAVID RAMSEY “ARROW” DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) opens up to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) breaks plans with Jordan (Alex Garfin) to spend time with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Jordan Elsass, Erik Valdez and Wole Parks star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci (#202). Original airdate 1/18/2022.

Hopefully, the audience will be there for Superman & Lois both tonight and the rest of the season. The first batch of episodes was excellent; with that, let’s hope the tradition continues.

