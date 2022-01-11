Yellowstone season 5: When to expect renewal news to come out

We’re more than a week removed from the season 4 finale and yet, we’re still waiting news in regards to a Yellowstone season 5. Why isn’t there an official renewal yet? That probably won’t become clear until the news actually comes out, but rest assured that it’s going to come. There’s virtually no reason for the network to not trumpet the news out there at some point.

So what sort of timeline should you expect here? Theoretically, there’s no reason for Paramount to rush anything along here since it’s clear that there’s going to be another season. They may just wait until the start of production later this year — provided that’s when it is going to happen.

Another scenario is this: They will wait until they are ready to announce this in conjunction with renewals for both 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, which could also be coming in the weeks ahead. We know that all three of these shows are immensely popular and with that, they’ll be coming back. Giving a bulk renewal is just a further way to celebrate the massive contributions that we’ve seen Taylor Sheridan make to the world of the Paramount Network and Paramount+.

As for what’s coming up story-wise on Yellowstone season 5, we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a small time jump for everyone to breathe following the craziness of season 4. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if we were to learn that John is in the thick of the Governor’s election and that Jamie is firmly under Beth’s control. These are things that have been alluded to already and it’s easy to think the writing could flesh them out further — while also showing a continued battle for the ranch. At this point, it does not seem as though Market Equities is going anywhere.

