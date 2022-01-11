Is FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Is the franchise going for the second week in a row? Just as you would anticipate, there’s a lot to get into here!

So where do we kick things off? How about with a welcome dose of good news. Luckily, the network isn’t making us wait for any more good stuff, as all three shows are going to be airing. Be prepared for some emotional stories, especially on the flagship as Jubal continues to struggle with what happened to Rina. We don’t think this will be fully paid off in this hour; you may have to wait for a little while for the full picture to become clear.

To get details now on all three of these shows, we suggest that you view the synopses below…

FBI season 4 episode 11, “Grief” – As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor’s previous victim. Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina’s condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 10, “Close to the Sun” – Kellett and the Fly Team reluctantly join an investigation in Northern Ireland, when one of Kellett’s shifty yet valuable informants who’s arrested for his connection to a robbery and murder, calls her to help clear his name, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 11, “Hunter” – The Fugitive Task Force chases a killer who plays a twisted game of cat and mouse with his victims. Also, Hana shares something personal about herself with her new roommate, Ortiz, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Herein lies the bad news

These episodes are going to be the final one for the month of January. After this, there are repeats airing on both January 18 and January 25. The shows will be back for an episode in February, and then the Olympic hiatus will more than likely begin.

