Outlander season 6 spoilers: Show EP on Jamie, Young Ian’s new story

There are a lot of assorted teasers we’ve seen for Outlander season 6 already, but why not dive more into the story for Jamie and Young Ian?

The first thing we should note about these two is that they find themselves in a difficult position. They know that the Revolutionary War is coming, but they also don’t have the knowledge of foresight like Roger, Bree, or Claire. They have to make do in the world that is around them, and deal with all the different issues that come along with that. Jamie is also working as a liaison-of-sorts between the Native Americans and the British — or at least that’s what he seems to be doing in the early going. The two will spend time with the Cherokee but in doing so, Ian may find himself in a bit of an identity crisis.

Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

“They’re teammates, working with the Cherokee, but Ian is being pulled in two directions. Who is he? An American Indian or a Scot? We see that pull — and learn what happened to him when he was with the Mohawk.”

Ian’s experiences with the tribe were one of the things we were hoping to learn more of last season, since it certainly does inform greatly who he is. It’s where he ultimately came of age and found himself more than ever before; he entered that community as a total outsider but through some of his time there, he showed his value and learned invaluable lessons.

Of course, there are probably also a few other things he learned that still remain a mystery — and perhaps season 6 will shine a greater light on those when it airs in March.

