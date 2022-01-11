The Boys season 3 video features Hughie ‘interview,’ spin-off tease

Now that we know that The Boys season 3 is coming to Amazon this June, we must say goodbye to Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman. These segments online have been a fantastic way to keep people thinking about the show during the hiatus, offering up some humor while also teasing some of what may be coming up next.

Coleman notes at the end of the latest segment (watch at the bottom of this article) that this is his final one, as he is shifting over to VNN for an hour-long show. This will probably be addressed in season 3, as will a number of other key subjects.

New The Boys video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on the season 2 finale of the series. Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

This particular edition of Seven on 7 probably is the most informative when it comes to looking at the greater The Boys universe. Take, for starters, the first couple of minutes potentially teeing off the upcoming spin-off show that will be about heroes of the future, people still trying to figure out where they stand in this world. Meanwhile, you also get a brief Hugh Campbell interview as he talks about working with Victoria Neuman to hold superheroes accountable. (As you would imagine, this goes horribly from start to finish.) There are also teases in here about Crimson Countess’ involvement in the story coming up as well as Starlight’s ex-boyfriend.

When The Boys does return to the air, we imagine that we’re going to be able to look back at some of these and realize further just how informative they were. There’s a LOT in here that they are actively looking to prepare us to see!

Related – Get more news on the season 3 premiere date, plus the overall schedule

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 3, let alone a spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







