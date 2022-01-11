Station 19 renewed for season 6 after Grey’s Anatomy gets season 19

Given that Grey’s Anatomy was just greenlit for a season 19, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Station 19 is also coming back. Still, isn’t it nice that it is now 100% official?

Today, it was officially confirmed that there will be a season 6 airing in the 2022-23 season. Here’s some of what showrunner Krista Vernoff had to say on the subject in a statement:

“It’s a privilege to tell stories of our heroic first responders, who on our show and in real life put their lives on the line every day to keep us all safe … I’m so grateful to Disney and ABC for the early pickup for Season 6 of Station 19! It’s a tribute to the incredible work of our talented cast, crew, writers and creative team, as well as the dedication of our loyal fans who tune in every week.”

Meanwhile, ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich added the following:

“The riveting storytelling and passionate fan base that Station 19 continues to cultivate is a testament to the unrelenting dedication of Krista Vernoff and the incredibly talented cast and crew. Coupled with yesterday’s renewal of Grey’s Anatomy, the return of Station 19 ensures more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.”

We would imagine that there will be more crossovers between these two shows, and that includes the first one that you’re going to see in February when these two shows come back. Station 19 has already undergone a lot of change this season after the death of a key character, and that probably will continue through the remainder of the story moving forward. There is a lot left to be explored, and we can only hope that there’s some happiness coming for a few of these characters alongside all of the drama.

