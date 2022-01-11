Euphoria season 2 premiere ratings set HBO Max record

We knew that the Euphoria season 2 premiere would generate big ratings at HBO Max. We didn’t realize, however, that it would set records.

Today, it was announced (per Deadline) that 2.4 million people watched the Zendaya series across all platforms last night. When it comes to HBO Max-specific viewership, it had the overall best performing on the streaming service of any HBO original since its launch. That’s impressive, and also not that much of a surprise. We think that a lot of people out there could have predicted that the show would have done really well among young viewers online. (There are plenty of people out there who even think Euphoria is an HBO Max exclusive, as opposed to an HBO original that also streams there.)

As for whether or not the show is going to hold this record for long, that all depends on when the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon ends up airing. From our vantage point, this show is going to be enormous for at least the premiere, even if there are a lot of angry people who won’t give it a chance because of how the original show ended way back when.

Moving forward, we do think that there’s a chance Euphoria will only get stronger. Because the premiere was so early on in the new year, there may be some people out there who aren’t even aware that the show is on the air again just yet. Also, people do have a tendency to catch up on shows during a season, only for the numbers to build by the time we get to the finale.

