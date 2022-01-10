The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 3 return date: A look at ‘Legacy’

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 3. With that in mind, let’s get into when it will air!

So what’s the bad news? After just two episodes on the air, Fox is taking the show into a brief, one-week hiatus. It absolutely is a little bit weird that we’re getting a break so soon, but there is a simple reason for it: They want to avoid NFL playoff football, which makes a certain degree of sense given that it will suck up a lot of ratings. Since this is a new show, it’s a big risk for it to lose a huge chunk of its audience right away! There is no guarantee they’d come back, and the series did at least get off to a somewhat decent start.

The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 3 is going to air next week on Fox. If you want some more details all about that, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

Thony is given a dire ultimatum by Garrett that could compromise her son’s access to medical treatment. Arman is tasked with collecting large “donations” for Hayak’s daughter’s wedding, calling into question his real role within the family. Meanwhile, a rift forms between Fiona and her son, Chris, when a secret is revealed that has major consequences for his future, sending Fiona into a spiral as she tries to find a solution in the all-new “Legacy” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Jan. 24 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-103) (TV-14 D, L, V)

It goes without saying that there are a lot of twists and turns coming, and we just hope that amidst all of the drama, we get to know the ensemble a little bit better.

