Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will TK Strand die?

Is Ronen Rubinstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? As you prepare for season 3 episode 3 airing in two weeks, the show wants you to worry about TK Strand.

What we can start off this piece by saying is rather simple: A lot of people out there are going to want TK to stick around. He’s a beloved part of the ensemble, he’s a driving force for a lot of story, and he’s certainly gone through enough already! Everything between him and Carlos has been a roller coaster, to put it mildly; to see him potentially taken out amidst an ice storm is absolutely something that we don’t want to see.

If there’s one major reason to have hope moving forward, it’s simply this: There isn’t a whole lot of information out there suggesting that Rubinstein is 100% leaving the show. Also, the entire 9-1-1 franchise has a history of faking people out. Think about when they almost killed Chimney on the flagship show, or when we saw a near-death situation happen to both Judd and Grace. They like to leave you on the edge of your seat, only to swing things around at the last minute.

Basically, don’t let go of hope moving forward with this character. We’ll never believe that a major character from the world of 9-1-1 is gone until they’re buried in the ground. There will still be time to help him. Let’s just hope that some other character doesn’t get caught in the carnage as the ice storm continues to rage on. (The show prevented this as a big event for a reason — they are taking their time to process through it all.)

