Cobra Kai season 5 spoilers: Prepare for a lot of ‘unlikely’ team-ups

Even though season 4 premiered just a week and a half ago, we’re luckily able to preview Cobra Kai season 5 a long time in advance.

What’s the primary reason for that? A lot of it has to do with the fact that season 5 is already done filming! Netflix got a jump on new episodes long in advance, and there’s a hope that because of this, we could see these episodes at some point before the end of the year. Yet, the ball is going to be in Netflix’s court with all of this.

New Cobra Kai video! Take a look below to get some more thoughts on the epic season 4 finale. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s where you can see all of our discussions on season 4.

We’re sure that we’re going to get a lot of teasers over the course of the next few months, but this one absolutely intrigues us. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Jacob Bertrand (who plays Eli a.k.a. Hawk) had to say on the subject:

There’s a lot of unlikely team-ups. Season 5 was a good experience. It was very fun getting to film with everyone. That’s something that’s different about season 5, getting to be in scenes with almost everybody.

Our hope here is that this means getting to see more characters from Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang spend time together — or maybe even some people from Cobra Kai starting to see the light. We feel like Tory is going to have a huge role to play on the upcoming season, especially now that she knows that the All Valley Tournament was fixed in her favor. How will that play in her head moving forward? We’re interested to find out…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Cobra Kai

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make sure you don’t want to miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







