The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 video: Teams vs. manual transmission

As you prepare for The Amazing Race 33 episode 3 airing on CBS in a matter of days, it’s clear that the teams are going to facing a unique threat. To be specific, this is one that many competitors in the past face also faced: Manual transmission.

There aren’t too many people in real life who are altogether eager to use a stick-shift. It’s beloved by some auto enthusiasts and those who have no other options. On the race, we tend to think of it as a way for production to mess with contestants. Also, it’s true that stick-shifts are immensely more popular in the United Kingdom than they are in America; it’s changed slightly over the past couple of years, but remember that this particular leg was filmed back in early 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

The sneak peek below features all of the teams doing their best to handle their new automobiles in Scotland, and it feels like being able to drive a stick is essential to doing well on this leg. There are a ton of teams still left, and potentially, one of them will be eliminated at the end here.

The biggest twist of all, meanwhile, could be coming after the fact here. Remember that at some point at the end of this episode, Phil Keoghan is going to announce that production on the show has been suspended due to the onset of the health crisis. Production will pick up in episode 4 over a year and a half after things shut down, and that could make for a really unusual dynamic where people are so grateful to be back out on the road again, albeit in a totally different world than they were last a part of so many months before.

