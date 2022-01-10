Big Brother Canada season 10 cast reveal: Will it be coming soon?

We know that Celebrity Big Brother is going to be the next Big Brother-related show to get a cast reveal, but why not look ahead in this piece? There is a Big Brother Canada season 10 coming later this year (most likely in March), and we’ve got an indication that the show is moving forward in the casting process.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Robyn Kass confirmed that the semi-finalists for this season have been contacted. This means that we’re inching closer to getting to meet the houseguests, though that probably won’t be revealed for at least another month and a half. Last year, the season 9 cast was released close to the end of February.

We don’t think that Big Brother Canada needs to do all that much when it comes to changing or re-evaluating its own casting process. It’s always been far more diverse than the US counterpart, and this past season showed that more than ever. Our hope is that we get more big personalities and a number of people all willing to play the game on some level. The more we have the focus be on them as opposed to twists, the better off things will be.

Arisa Cox will be back once more as host and executive producer, and to go along with the cast reveal, we hope we can get a small look at the house and the theme.

Over the next few weeks, though, odds are the focus is going to be on the US celebrity version of the show, which we hope to have more news on soon. There are always a ton of casting rumors out there, but only a handful of them tend to be accurate. It’s best to exercise caution when looking at some of them!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What are you hoping to see moving into Big Brother Canada season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Global.)

All #BBCAN10 semi finalists have been contacted. Thanks to everyone who applied. It’s gonna be another fabulous season!! 🥳🇨🇦💛 — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) January 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







