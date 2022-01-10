The Morning Show renewed for season 3; new showrunner named

The Morning Show will continue on Apple TV+ for a season 3, but it looks like there will be some changes behind the scenes.

The streaming service has officially confirmed now that the hit series will be back for another batch of episodes, and that Charlotte Stroud (Homeland) will be coming on board as the new showrunner. According to a report from TVLine, Kerry Ehrin will stay on board as a consultant. She will continue to develop projects at the aforementioned service.

There’s no denying that The Morning Show is an enormous hit, and also carries with it substantial star power thanks to Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Of course, at the same time we can’t deny the fact that it remains very much polarizing. Season 2 had mixed reviews, but it did still receive some recognition for its performers.

So when could a season 3 premiere? For the time being, there is no specific word as to when that will be. Based on the renewal and also the busy schedules of the cast, we’d be pleasantly surprised if we get it at some point in 2022. We’re sure that Apple would love to have it as soon as humanly possible; next to Ted Lasso, it is easy to argue that this is the biggest show that they have.

Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that when season 3 premieres, we see the show move on to some sort of post-pandemic world. We get a sense that this could be the plan, mostly because so many viewers have grown tired of stories on that subject. There are a number of other possibilities out there that could be interesting to explore, especially as traditional morning shows faced increased amounts of competition.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What do you think about The Morning Show being renewed for a season 3?

Are there any stories that you’d love to see addressed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







