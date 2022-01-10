Yellowstone season 5: Will the story be set more in one place?

There is a great deal to discuss about Yellowstone season 5, and we say that knowing full well there isn’t even a renewal at present.

So where do we start? Let’s get into one of the critiques for season 4: There was a LOT going on. At times, it felt like this show was trying too hard to incorporate the extended universe that Paramount+ is trying to put together. We had peeks into 1883, which is probably why we had to wait so long for season 4 to premiere in the first place. Also, we spent a good bit of time following Jimmy’s story in Texas. We love that character, but it did feel like an obvious setup to a potential 6666 spin-off down the road.

In the Jimmy case, though, the story was in part justified by the fact that we knew Jimmy would eventually be coming back — John Dutton himself had set that up. Yet, we know at this point that Jimmy and Emily are planning to head back to Texas once more and pending some last-minute change of plans, they’re going to stay there. It feels like the show has to cut bait on Texas now since it won’t tie in to what’s happening at the ranch anymore. Meanwhile, we don’t foresee more references to the ranch’s past — at least not so far back as the 19th century.

In the end, we expect season 5 to be more about what’s happening at the ranch itself and all in all, this should prove to be a good thing. The series could benefit from a greater sense of focus, plus more time spent on the Duttons and some other key players. There are members of the bunkhouse, for example, who barely had a story at all in season 4. Meanwhile, there enough story happening there in between Garrett’s death and a possible election that you really don’t need to look anywhere else.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

Do you think we’ll see more of a focus on the ranch moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







