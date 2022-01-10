Emily in Paris renewed for season 3, season 4 at Netflix

For everyone out there who enjoys Emily in Paris, we feel like this sort of news will be right up your alley.

Today, Netflix confirmed that not only are they bringing the Lily Collins series for not only a season 3, but a season 4 after the fact. We can’t say that we’re even remotely surprised by any of this. While the show may be somewhat polarizing, it also has a devoted audience and is one of the streaming service’s most-popular shows. Ultimately, Netflix cares about viewership more than anything — if a series generates low numbers, they’ll cancel it quickly. It’s pretty rare for them to give a two-season renewal like this midway through a show’s run and that speaks a lot to the success of Emily in Paris overall.

In looking at the show in its totality, one of the things we wonder is this: If the Golden Globe controversy hadn’t happened last year, would there be anywhere near the same negativity around the show? We don’t think so, even if there’d still be some criticism here and there. What the series still provides for a lot of people is some light romantic escapism, and there is some value in that in a world where so much stuff that is dark, negative, or intense.

So when could season 3 of the show premiere? Given that the renewal news came in so early in the day, we have to think there’s a good chance we’ll get something more either by the end of this year or early 2023. We think Netflix would love to have the show back just in time for its holiday window, which is when a number of its shows tend to perform the best. The more programs they can get on the air then, they happier they are.

