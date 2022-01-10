This Is Us season 6 episode 3 spoilers: A tale of ‘Four Fathers’

We know that there is a new episode of This Is Us season 6 this week focusing on Nicky, but why not look beyond that briefly? We know that episode 3 is titled “Four Fathers” and just from that alone, there’s a lot to wonder about.

Fatherhood is a precious thing; however, it’s not always easy. We know that you have to find a way to relate to your kids, even if it’s a situation where there are some bumps in the road. The best thing that you can do is show your heart and not give up; luckily, we do think that a lot of the Pearson family have the skills to show up when their kids need them.

We would imagine that this episode will focus on four of the primary dads within the family: Jack, Kevin, Randall, and Toby. They all have adjusted to being fathers at various points in their lives and have figured out some ways to make it work. None of them are perfect; we’ve seen that. We know that Kevin and Randall at times have this idealistic vision of their dad that is not 100% accurate. Yet, Jack did his best, and we’re sure that they continuously do the same.

Kevin is clearly the person who is the newest to being a dad and he’s trying to figure that out. Maybe there will be a few revelations that he makes in this episode? Or, maybe he can learn something from some of the other men in his life.

What are you most interested in seeing on This Is Us season 6 episode 3?

