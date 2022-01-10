Yellowjackets season 1 finale promo: More fear than ever before

Next weekend on Showtime the Yellowjackets season 1 finale is going to be hear, and we have a good sense now of what’s coming.

Take, for example, this simple question: Is something else out there? This is one of the questions that seems to be raised within the past as that part of the story gets all the more chaotic. We know that there’s another season coming and we of course wonder just how much the writers can stretch out this premise. For the time being, though, it’s hard to argue with results and Yellowjackets is delivering one of the most compelling experiences in all of TV.

What is so interesting right now with the show is that the present-day story may be every bit as chaotic as what we are seeing in the past. After all, some of these women have done their best to create some sort of alternate life for herself, only for the façade to start to crumble. You could see the early warning signs of this all the way back at the start of the series and now it’s so much worse as we build towards the reunion.

There was one question that the end of the promo raised: Are some of these people broken forever. Can they never get past what happened to them in the woods? It’s hard to be surprised that they are how they are after what they’ve gone through, but it makes sense that Shauna and others would be aspirational. No one wants to think that they are defined by something 25 years in the past, even if it’s the first thing everyone in the public immediately thinks about with them. To make matters worse, the originating cause here was never something they could control.

