Is Jacob Elordi leaving Euphoria, and is Nate dead after premiere?

Is Jacob Elordi leaving Euphoria following the events of the season 2 premiere, and is his character Nate dead? There is absolutely a lot to discuss here, and a lot of it’s pretty painful.

In the closing minutes of the premiere, you see the character get beaten to a pulp. Nate is far from the most likable character on TV and we’ve seen him do some despicable things; yet, it’s also hard to deny how gruesome and shocking this was. The character’s clearly near-death and it leaves you to wonder how much this experience will shape him, if it even does at all.

If there is one thing that we can say at the moment, though, it’s simply this: Nate isn’t dead for the time being. He’s in the hospital in the promo for episode 2 and that could set the stage for whatever his future holds. We don’t think Euphoria is a show to dabble in things like a black-and-white sense of redemption, so we don’t think his path moving forward is all that easy to navigate. It’s going to be complicated. Most things when it comes to this show are.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

