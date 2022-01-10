Euphoria season 2 episode 2 preview: A look to ‘Out of Touch’

After tonight’s premiere, it makes all of the sense in the world to want Euphoria season 2 episode 2 as soon as possible. There was SO much set up at the end of tonight’s episode, and the preview that aired for what’s ahead suggests that things are only going to get darker and more intense from here.

Take, for example, with Nate. He’s still alive if the promo for what’s next is any indication, but there are a few more things after the fact to think about. How will his life change and evolve from here? Meanwhile, how are we going to see Rue continue to handle her addiction? It does seem as though there are more struggles coming in that department, plus also heartbreak. PLENTY of heartbreak. This show isn’t necessarily about moving on, but it’s about further understanding yourself. All of the characters coming up are going to undergo a lot of changes this season, whether it be Cassie finding a new identity or Jules navigating what happened at the end of the season 1 finale.

Can the show overall capture the magic of the first season? That’s still to be seen, but the first hour proved to us that Euphoria is not afraid of going in a pretty gory direction with some of these stories if need be. It looks at the dark side of being young and the temptations that are thrown your way.

You should note that the title for season 2 episode 2 is “Out of Touch.” Our guess? It’s a reference to a character who is not seeing the forest for the trees. There are a few adults in this world we can think of who fit the bill there.

