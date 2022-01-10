Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Will Kensi Blye die?

Is Daniela Ruah leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, and how worried should you be for Kensi Blye entering tonight’s new episode? We’re sure that there are going to be at least some concerns that are out there.

With that being said, we’d say for now to do what you can to not sound any alarms. We know that much of tonight’s episode could throw the Kensi character into a state of peril, but we also know that there’s no clear evidence that she is actually going to die. Ruah’s an established member of the cast and at this point, we can’t see the show choosing to write someone like her out right in the middle of a season. All that would do is infuriate a lot of longtime viewers and also break Deeks’ heart right when the two are trying to start a family.

What Kensi is doing through this episode is something that is close to her heart: Helping people in need. On this occasion, she’s working in order to ensure that migrants are able to escape the clutches of some dangerous militants but, unfortunately, she might find herself in the crosshairs. Be prepared for an enormous struggle tonight as most of the rest of the team works in order to locate her.

Rest assured, we’ll also have some further updates on this case as time goes out.

