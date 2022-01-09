The Rookie season 4 episode 12 return date on ABC: When’s it air?

After tonight’s new episode on ABC, it only makes sense to want The Rookie season 4 episode 12 on the air as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a little while in order to see it.

So how long are we talking about? How patient do we gotta be? Given how long hiatuses are for a few other shows across the map, this one isn’t honestly that bad. According to the Futon Critic, ABC is poised to bring the show back as early as Sunday, January 23 with an installment titled “The Knock.” This is an episode that will probably be an intense hour of TV based on the name alone, but unfortunately no further details for this story have been released as of yet.

So why isn’t there a new episode next week/ The simple answer is that ABC is trying to avoid NFL competition at all costs, which we really shouldn’t be shocked about. They want this show to return for a season 5, and putting it against the playoffs is never all that good of an idea. In general, be prepared for a lot of breaks between now and the end of February, that way the show can avoid stuff like football and the Winter Olympics. The silver lining is that come March, there will probably be fewer breaks the rest of the way if production starts back up soon. (Remember that The Rookie is one of the network shows to pause filming due to the current rise in virus cases in Los Angeles County.)

What the show has done a great job of as of late is finding a way to balance out the story-of-the-week cases and then also the longer character arcs — take, for example, what’s going on with Nolan and Bailey. If that continues, we’ll be in a great spot here for the long-term.

