NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date: Two-hour event!

If you’re excited to learn the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9 return date at CBS, plus more insight on what lies ahead, we’re more than happy to help!

The first thing that we should do here is share the bad news as, unfortunately, there is no new installment next week. The same goes for much of the lineup overall! The current plan is for the spin-off to be back in two weeks on January 23, and it will be an epic two-hour event! There’s a couple of great cases airing on that, and hopefully that will be enough to tide you over for a while. Odds are, these will be the last installments until after the Winter Olympics in February. (The show is also poised to get back in production next month; things are delayed right now out of an abundance of caution due to the global pandemic.)

Do you want a few more details now on both of these episodes? Then take a look at the synopses below…

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Where are the big names?

We hope that we see people like Anna, Hetty, or even a villain like Kessler soon. There’s a lot of loose ends that haven’t been tied up lately on the show, and we really hope that changes before too long.

