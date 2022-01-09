Is 1883 airing this week on Paramount Network? Yellowstone prequel talk

Is 1883 airing this week on the Paramount Network? Is the Yellowstone prequel more or less now a Paramount+ exclusive? If you’ve got questions on all of this stuff, rest assured we’re here with all the answers that are available!

So where should we start? We suppose the best natural place is by saying that unfortunately, there is neither a new episode nor a repeat of the series on the network today. With Yellowstone over for the season, Paramount is now shifting to what they do some other times during the year: Airing movies. The network does not have a bevy of big-ticket hits beyond the Kevin Costner show and in general, they are prioritizing more these days moving original series over to the streaming service.

Even if they were airing Yellowstone tonight, though, that more than likely would not mean that 1883 was airing, at least in terms of a new episode. It was always the plan to push the prequel by airing the first two episodes on cable, and then making you subscribe to Paramount+ for the rest. Episode 4 streamed on the service today, and there’s a good chance that you’ll get one new episode a week for the rest of the season.

What can you expect to see on 1883 over the remainder of the season? Consider the epic journey far from over right now. You’ll consider to see the wagons do their part to head towards a new life, but also a LOT of struggle along the way. This is going to be a story full of pain in so many ways, as there are environmental struggles and then also battles between people. We may know where the Duttons end up, but there’s still a lot of story to tell along the way.

