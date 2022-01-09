Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see another new episode in a matter of hours all about Kensi Blye?

In this case, the news that we’ve got is a mixture of stuff both good and bad. Let’s start things off here with the good news, as there is another installment airing on the network tonight. Unfortunately, it’s also not going to air at the standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Because today is the final day of the NFL season, you’re going to be waiting until at least 9:30 to see what’s going up, and it’s going to be a pretty darn important hour of TV. This is one where Kensi could be in grave danger, and the rest of the team is going to need to first find her and, after that, make sure she escapes in one piece.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

“A Land of Wolves” – The NCIS team scrambles to find Kensi, when she is attacked and kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

One other thing worth noting

After tonight’s episode, there is going to be a one-week hiatus. Yet, following that you will have a chance to see the show return on January 23 with not just one, but two episodes. This should help to pave the way for another hiatus, one that will be tied to the Super Bowl, the playoffs, and of course the Winter Olympics.

