Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 promo: Dru, Cane square off

Next week’s Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7 is going to be a family affair — in particular, we’re talking about a family feud!

Now that Lorenzo is out of prison, he of course wants to take more control of the family business — while also forming his own succession plan here for what lies ahead. He’s identified Dru as the person who is far more prepared to run things down the road. Of course, Cane doesn’t like that, and this is where some problems could arise.

In the promo below, you can see an altercation going down between these two brothers, and we’re of course curious to know how things are going to get to this point. We know already that there’s an epic power struggle forming here between all of these parties; that much feels inevitable.

On the Tariq side of things, our main point of curiosity now becomes how in the world he’s going to get accustomed to being at school again. We know that Carrie’s out for him, and that Tate is really just using him to get what he wants. He’s going to have a hard time there, and he’s more reliant on Effie than ever before in order to ensure that business stays booming. (We’re at least glad she has a little bit of a larger role, given that she was largely MIA early on this season other than her stuff with Diana.)

