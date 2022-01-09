Mayor of Kingstown season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today on Paramount+, will there be a Mayor of Kingstown season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road now?

We’re sure, first and foremost, that there are going to be viewers eager to get more of this story. The finale definitely leaves off in a place where there’s a lot more to be told! We’re not sure there’s ever been a prison-centric drama quite like this, and you can see clearly the Taylor Sheridan touches throughout. There are similarities thematically to Yellowstone, even if the characters and world are fully their own.

Here’s the unfortunate news we’ve got on this right now: There is no formal renewal as of yet. We do think there’s a great chance that it’s coming, but the streaming service is waiting for whatever reason to confirm it.

If we have a theory as to what’s going on, it’s a little something like this: Paramount is going to issue a bulk announcement for all of Sheridan’s shows. Technically, neither Yellowstone nor 1883 have been renewed as of yet either, and those two feel like slam-dunks. We think that we’ll hear about all three potentially at once, and that will be a great way for Paramount to tout their success with Taylor and to get fans excited.

The challenge here, of course, will be having to wait for a season 2 to eventually arrive. Given that Jeremy Renner is an incredibly busy guy, we have a feeling that it’s going to take some time in order for more new episodes to happen. We expect that a season 2 would contain more action, drama, and of course prison politics. Season 1 served in some ways as a proof of concept, largely that everything we saw by and large worked. Now, the story can go to the next level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayor of Kingstown right now

Do you want to see a Mayor of Kingstown season 2 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







