1883 season 1 episode 5 air date, spoilers: Aftermath of the crossing

As you prepare for 1883 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, let’s start by tackling a burning question: When it’s actually going to arrive. Are we going to get another episode next week?

For the time being, we should note that there is a new episode next week. It doesn’t look as though the streaming service is about to give you another behind-the-scenes special or something else that confuses you immensely. We welcome this a million times over, largely because the show has a lot of momentum now and we don’t want to see it squandered.

So at the center of the next episode is something rather simple: A realization that no matter how much Elsa or anyone else may enjoy the world they’re in, that world doesn’t appreciate their presence. This world is brutal and dangerous, and they have to be prepared for unprecedented amounts of chaos moving forward. If they don’t, they’re going to se themselves up for the worst kind of failure.

The crossing was brutal; it was also deadly. There are people and supplies that are now gone forever, but beyond just that the spirit of many is broken. The first order of business for everyone is going to be still finding that hope. They all embarked on this journey for a reason and they have to stay focused on that and find comfort in those that they love.

After all, the river is the beginning of the trouble for the entire wagon trail: Things are only going to get worse from here on out, and you have to hope that everyone is prepared for it. Nature may be one of the obstacles standing in these characters’ way, but it’s going to be far from the only one. There are other forces at work here and they have to prepare themselves accordingly.

