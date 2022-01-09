SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Jason Hayes’ reawakening

As we prepare for SEAL Team season 5 episode 13 on Paramount+ next week, are we going to have a completely different sort of story? We’re not sure that we can say that, but we do think that Jason Hayes is going to be in a somewhat different spot than before.

Does he have a better sense of clarity thanks to the help he got from Marc Lee? We do think so, even though he has a much longer way to go. Jason may now be a little more accepting of where he is now, especially after having that psychedelic vision of Alana. She was the perfect person to get through to him, someone who has a clear understanding of him from the past and someone who loved him. She makes it clear to him that he is still capable of love, and we hope that he moves forward remembering that.

Moving forward, we are very-much curious to learn more about how much of this sticks for Jason, and if it’s the beginning of his recovery from the TBI. This needed to happen at some point if he was going to be able to continue in this job. Otherwise, there would be no clear future and with that, the story of SEAL Team would be over before it even had an opportunity to continue.

At this point, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the rest of SEAL Team is going to be able to be somewhat close to as strong as what we ended up seeing in this episode. The show really took no prisoners in episode 12, and it’s fully making the most of its move to Paramount+ when it comes to upping the intensity and telling stories that are darker and realer than ever.

