Euphoria season 2: When does it premiere on HBO Max?

When does the Euphoria season 2 premiere arrive on HBO Max? Are you looking to check it out sooner rather than later?

If you’re eagerly awaiting the Zendaya’s big return and/or are a little confused, we understand. After all, this show has in the past had some episodes arrive a little bit early on the streaming service, and of course it makes sense for some out there to want this all over again.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around. The season 2 premiere, as of this writing, has not premiered on the streaming service, and that may be because HBO wants to shift things back to how they typically do things. While the majority of people who watch Euphoria stream it, it’s technically an HBO original as opposed to an HBO Max exclusive. That means that most episodes premiere in the standard big-ticket timeslot of 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is when we had Succession, Game of Thrones, and so many others air over time. With that in mind, prepare for it to arrive on HBO Max at 9:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m., if you are out on the West Coast.

We know that there are few shows out there anywhere near as anticipated as this one and at the moment, we just hope that it can live up to some of the crazy hype. In general we know that there are a lot of details that are under wraps about what the future could hold for Rue, Jules, and some other characters, and we tend to think that struggle will be at the center of everything. More often than not, that tends to be the focus with this show, which is certainly not afraid to get all sorts of dark and intense.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Euphoria right now

What do you most want to see on the Euphoria season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







