The Tourist season 1 episode 4 spoilers: More devastation to come

Following what happened tonight, are you interested to learn more about The Tourist season 1 episode 4 when it airs next week?

At this point, we should go ahead and now say that we’re at the halfway point in the season! More than likely, we’re going to see things continue to build from one week to the next. There’s a lot of shocking stuff that we’re going to see unfold. We have to get some sort of answers as to what’s next for The Man, and how we’re going to continue to see his journey unfold. Let’s just go ahead and hope that the show finds a way to tie together some of the loose ends.

For now, let’s just say that Jamie Dornan’s character is going to be traveling further and further into the Outback, ready to take on whatever problems lie ahead for him there.

Below, you can check out the full The Tourist season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

The chaotic events of the previous episode propel The Man (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) further into the outback and Luci (Shalom Brune-Franklin) is left to fight on her own.

With nowhere else to turn, and a trail of bodies in his wake, The Man is forced to use Helen to ensure he stays alive long enough to discover who he is. But their journey soon leads them to a grisly discovery that changes everything.

Meanwhile, Kosta (Alex Dimitriades) and Dimitri (Alex Andreas) fly to Australia. Upon their arrival, Kosta proves quite how dangerously unpredictable he can be. Paths converge, and Lachlan (Damon Herriman) is given a renewed urgency to find his suspect. But the course of events takes an unlikely and devastating turn, after Lachlan makes a grave decision.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Tourist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Tourist season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







