Dexter: New Blood season 2: Is a Harrison spin-off coming after finale?

Following the events of the season 1 finale, it makes perfect sense to ask the following: Will Dexter: New Blood season 2 be a Harrison spin-off? Are we going to see more of that character’s story be told? (There are spoilers ahead; you’ve been warned…)

At the end of the season 1 finale, we saw the character driving off, away from Iron Lake. It’s an opportunity for him to start over yet again, but it’s coming in a pretty heartbreaking way: Following the death of Dexter Morgan. His son killed him, as his father’s behest. It was painful, emotional, and it sets the stage for everything that could be coming up next.

At the time of this writing, though, there is no official confirmation of a season 2, though executive producer Scott Reynolds announced recently that a big announcement will be coming on Monday. It'd make sense that this announcement is about some sort of spin-off.

At the time of this writing, though, there is no official confirmation of a season 2, though executive producer Scott Reynolds announced recently that a big announcement will be coming on Monday. It’d make sense that this announcement is about some sort of spin-off.

It does feel like from the get-go, Dexter: New Blood knew that some sort of spin-off could be a possibility here. Hence, why they decided to spend as much time with Harrison as they did throughout the season. They wanted to make sure that viewers would be interested in such an idea and on some level, they could. Yet, a Dexter show without Dexter seems a little bit strange. Then again, we did end up seeing a Power Book II: Ghost even after the death of James St. Patrick.

Do you want to see a Harrison spin-off serve as Dexter: New Blood season 2?

