The Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale arrived this weekend on Showtime, so let’s just get right to the big question: Is Dexter Morgan dead? Did this actually happen?

From the start of the season, “inevitable” was the word that showrunner Clyde Phillips used to describe the season. There was always a fear that the character would die, mostly because this is how many thought the show originally should have ended. While he may be a compelling person to watch, he’s also a murderer. When you do the things that he does, there are very few ways out.

Watch our most-recent Dexter: New Blood video right now! Take a look below for some of the most-recent thoughts on the show. After you check that out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’re going to have a larger breakdown on the big finale soon.

There were a number of different reasons why the character could have died; yet, what happened made a certain degree of sense. His own son Harrison shot him, but not in the way anyone would think. Dexter saw this as the only way out, and the only way to ensure that both of them could get out of this situation okay. The scene itself was certainly poignant, but also heartbreaking due to the way in which everything came about.

As for Harrison, the finale ended with him driving away from Iron Lake. Is he ready to start off a new life elsewhere?

Let’s play “what if” for a moment…

Is there any chance that Dexter survives? It really doesn’t seem altogether likely.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

Do you think that Dexter Morgan is really dead following the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, stay at the site — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss some of those. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







