Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The 25-year reunion

Next week on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10, you’re going to see an epic TV event like no other — this is the finale! We know there have been a lot of mysteries at the center of this season, beyond just of course what’s going to happen to Shauna and the others in the present.

Do we think that we’re going to get all the answers here in the finale? Probably not, but we should at least get some. At least we have the pleasure of knowing that there’s already a season 2 renewal and with that in mind, we don’t have to worry about the long-term future. We can just dive in, enjoy (or be afraid of) this episode, and then brace for some sort of cliffhanger. With a show this dramatic and stuffed full of twists, we have a hard time imagining anything else at the end.

To get a few details as to where this episode kicks off, we suggest that you check out the Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

On the night of their 25th reunion, the girls navigate damning evidence, false alibis and a dubious attempt to “heal.” In the wilderness, the Doomcoming leaves everything off the rails as simmering resentments come to a head. Season finale.

What this show has done a great job at throughout its run is presenting a lot of fascinating character conflicts and building on them over time. We know that it’d be easy for the writers to make it just about the aftermath of the plane crash, and that’s why we appreciate that the present-day sequences are just as interesting and compelling. It adds another dimension here that you would probably not get in a lot of other high-concept dramas, and it makes us think it will be around for years on end.

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 10?

Do you think the finale’s going to end with some sort of big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

